Enemy captured Pidlisne and Myrna Dolina in Luhansk region, has partial success in Hirske area, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 21.06.2022.

According to Censor.NEТ.

"118 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last.

No significant changes in the activities of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus have been recorded in the Volyn and Polissya areas. The threat of missile strikes from the territory of this country remains.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues the engineering equipment of the border areas and mining.

He fired mortars and artillery at the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Sumy region, and Hremiach in the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Ruska Lozova, Cherkaska Lozova, and Pytomnyk. Artillery shelling was recorded near Kharkiv, Peremohy, Verkhny Saltiv, Stary Saltiv, Chepil, Rubizhne, and Stara Hnylytsia. In addition, MLRS was applied in the districts of Korobochkine, Mospanove, and Kutuzivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on maintaining previously occupied positions, conducting defense.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Hrushuvakha, Dolyna, Petrivske, Zavhorodne, Protopopivka, Pryshyb, Karnaukhivka, Vernopillia, Chervone, Dovhenke, and Krasnopillia. The occupiers launched an air strike near Dibrivne.

Read more: We are working on release of defenders of Mariupol, - Zelensky

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy regrouped in order to strengthen for further action in the Bakhmut direction. In addition, the formation of consolidated units was identified. Thus, in connection with significant losses, the reorganization of two battalion tactical groups from the units of the 5th All-Military Army, which lost their combat capability, into one consolidated Battalion Tactical Group was noted. Also, according to available information, the enemy brought units of the 1st Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 1st Army Corps to restore combat capability.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not take active action, firing at the positions of our troops with mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Donetsk, Starodubivka, Mykolaivka, and Pryshyb.

Fighting continues in the Severodonetsk direction in the city of Severodonetsk. The enemy fired from tanks and artillery near Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Voronove, Myrna Dolyna and Hirske. The Ukrainian soldiers competently repulsed the enemy's reconnaissance attempt by fighting in the directions of Metolkine-Voronovo and Metolkine-Sirotyne. The enemy retreated.

The occupiers are consolidating in the settlement of Ustynivka, are conducting an offensive in the direction of Bila Hora, have partial success, and hostilities continue. In the direction of Toshkivka - Pidlisne, the enemy captured the settlements of Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna, consolidated on the occupied frontiers. Also, has partial success in the area of ​​the settlement of Hirske. The Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the assault in the direction of Vysoky.

See more: Five people died and 11 were injured in shelling of Kharkiv by occupiers. PHOTOS

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on the areas of Berestove and Komyshuvakha. He led the offensive in the direction of Oleksandropillia - Komyshuvakha. He was unsuccessful, he left.

The enemy did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivska, and Zaporizhia areas. He fired on the territories near Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Novoandriivka, Huliaipillia, and Novosilka.

In the direction of the South Bug, the enemy, in order to deplete the personnel and destroy the fortifications, carried out fire on the positions of our troops and conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We trust only official sources and continue the total resistance! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!", it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.