Russian occupiers isolated Derhachi community in Kharkiv region: forbade people to call relatives and limited movement, - Zadorenko

In the Derhachi community bordering Kharkiv, Russian invaders have banned residents from calling their relatives and imposed restrictions on movement in populated areas, people are short of food and there is no medicine.

The head of the Derhachi community Viacheslav Zadorenko announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the information we have, people are in almost complete isolation in the occupied settlements of Dergachiv region. The occupiers imposed strict restrictions on movement, forbade local residents to call their relatives and friends, and did not provide people with food and medicine. Residents of Kozacha Lopan, Prokhodiv, and Tokariv districts live in the realities of a humanitarian catastrophe," Zadorenko said.

According to him, last night the enemy army inflicted artillery strikes on the city of Derhachi, the villages of Bezruky, Slatine, Prudyanka, Ruska Lozova, and the Nursery. The occupiers also fired from tanks and other heavy weapons at Prudyanka, Tsupivka, and Dementievka. The community leadership did not receive any information about the dead or wounded.