U.S. created group to investigate war crimes in Ukraine: Nazi hunter Rosenbaum headed it

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is also head of the Justice Department, announced the creation of a war crimes investigation team during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday.

This is stated by CNN, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

The group will work to identify and prosecute all those who have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

The group, according to Garland, will be headed by Eli Rosenbaum, the most famous Nazi hunter at the U.S. Justice Department, and will consist of experts in investigations related to human rights violations and war crimes.

Rosenbaum, 67, has been with the U.S. Justice Department for 36 years and previously served as director of strategy and policy for human rights enforcement. He has helped the Department in more than 100 cases to revoke the citizenship of accused Nazis or deport them.

Garland also said the U.S. Justice Department would send three prosecutors to advise Ukraine and countries in Europe and the Middle East against Russia's attempts to evade global sanctions.