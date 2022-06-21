Biden at G7 and NATO summits will focus on strengthening support for Ukraine and holding Russia accountable

U.S. President Joe Biden will have three main goals for the G7 and NATO summits at the end of June, which in one way or another will be about responding to Russia's war in Ukraine.

John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the U.S. National Security Council, said during a briefing at the White House on Tuesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"There are three overarching goals that the President will have," Kirby noted.

The first, he said, concerns "strengthening our unwavering support for a democratic, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine, and holding Russia accountable for its war."

Read more: Biden about Ukraine's membership in EU: "It's very likely to happen".

The second goal involves managing the devastating risks to the global economy, particularly in the context of the rise in fuel and food prices that resulted from Putin's war in Ukraine.

The third goal is to outline an "informational vision" of a world in which democracy can realize its potential and defeat authoritarian and corrupt approaches.