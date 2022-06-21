Zaporizhzhya has already received Western weapons: positions have significantly improved - RMA

In the Zaporizhzhya region, Ukrainian servicemen have already received long-range Western weapons, due to which the Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions have significantly improved.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh in the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Help from our Western partners has been coming for a few weeks now and has improved the position of our troops quite significantly, because artillery duels are now one of the main forms of confrontation. Those guns that shoot like sniper rifles, those "three axes" (long-range howitzers) M777. - Ed.), of course, they came in a time and quite appropriate," said the head of the RMA.

Now, he said, the enemy "no longer feels as free as they used to."

"Help has come, the guys have mastered professionally, and these guns have helped stabilize the situation," Starukh said.

According to him, the front line in the Zaporizhzhya region is already stabilized, the AFU is confidently holding it and fighting back the Russian occupiers when they try to advance. At the same time, he stressed that there was no need to talk about a "large counterattack" by the Ukrainian Armed Forces yet.

Starukh noted that there is now a relative lull in the Zaporizhzhya region against the situation about three weeks ago, when the enemy was building up its forces there. However, then the occupiers moved these forces to Kherson and Luhansk regions.