AFU Air Forces destroyed 2 ammunition depots and up to 10 armored combat vehicles of Russian troops
Also, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian occupation troops.
This was stated by press service of AFU Air Forces Command, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"On June 21, Air Force anti-aircraft missile units destroyed two UAVs of the Russian occupation forces in Kyiv and Donetsk regions. An air-to-air missile X-59 was also eliminated by an Air Defense Forces unit.
Strike groups of attack aircraft and bombers under the cover of fighters carried out several airstrikes on hostile positions. Up to 10 armored fighting vehicles and enemy personnel were destroyed, and two ammunition depots of the Rashists were destroyed," the report reads.
