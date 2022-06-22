Google representative at UN Security Council: Russia's cyber attacks are intended to justify war crimes

Russia is actively using attacks in virtual space and spreading disinformation over the Internet to justify violence in the war against Ukraine.

Jared Cohen, founder and director of the Jigsaw Science Center (Google Ideas), stated this at the UN Security Council meeting, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

He said that Russia uses the Internet to attack Ukraine in several ways.

First of all, these are DoS attacks on Ukrainian institutions, individuals and organizations - overloading servers, making it impossible to access the relevant web resources.

Read more: Rospropaganda is desperately trying to create impression that whole world is calling on Ukraine to surrender to Kremlin, - CCD

The second direction is "organized persecution through toxicity and deception, directed against prominent personalities and entire classes of people," in particular, the spreading of lies about President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the expert, numerous campaigns are now designed to cause resentment against Ukrainian refugees across Europe. "Because of social networks, misinformation is spread about criminal activities related to refugees, about the allegedly privileged position of refugees compared to citizens of the country," Cohen said, noting that this strategy is aimed at undermining public and political support for Ukraine.

"The information war has penetrated the homes of ordinary people around the world, activists and political leaders," a Google spokesman noted, adding that this is the third direction of Russian attacks. Moscow's efforts are aimed at "positioning Ukrainians as liars," but to turn public opinion back in favor of Russia.

Such attacks are carried out through a combination of real people, trolls and advanced chat rooms, he added. That said, many platforms are incapable of responding to these attacks quickly and accurately.

The fourth vector of attacks has been the use of disinformation and lies to incite and justify extreme violence, Cohen said.

"The relentless Russian propaganda among its citizens - saying Ukrainians were Nazis - serves to dehumanize them in the eyes of the Russian military, which has led to many war crimes," the Google spokesman stressed.

According to him, the Russian Internet represents "the fifth and final line of attack," which substitutes Ukrainian providers in captured cities.