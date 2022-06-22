Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 34,230 men, 216 aircraft, 182 helicopters, 1,496 tanks and 3,614 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian Federation's troops that have invaded Ukraine continue to suffer casualties. As of the morning of June 22, enemy personnel losses stood at approximately 34,230.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of AFU General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from 24.02 to 22.06 are approximate:

personnel - about 34230 (+130) eliminated,

tanks - 1,496 (+0) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3614 (+8) pcs,

artillery systems - 752 (+0) units

MLRS - 239 (+0) units,

anti-aircraft warfare - 99 (+1) units,

aircraft - 216 (+0) units,

helicopters - 182 (+1) units,

operational-tactical UAVs - 614 (+3),

cruise missiles - 137 (+0),

ships/boats - 14 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tankers - 2,543 (+6) units,

special equipment - 60 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slavyansk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The data are being clarified," the General Staff said.