Russians are preparing to export stolen Ukrainian grain from Melitopol, - Zaporizhzhia RMA

The Russian occupiers are clearing the waters of the port of Berdyansk and are preparing to remove the stolen grain from Ukrainian fields.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Zaporizhzia Regional Military Administration.

"In order to export grain, cynically looted from Ukrainian reserves, the occupiers are clearing the waters of the Berdyansk commercial port. At the same time, the arrival of a railway train to transport grain to temporarily occupied Melitopol was noted. It is being loaded for further transportation to the Russian Federation," the press service said.

