Russia is going to move large number of reserve units to Donbass, - UK intelligence

The army of the invading country is suffering heavy losses in Donbass. Most likely it is preparing for an attempt to deploy large numbers of reserve units there.

This is stated in the report of Great Britain Intelligence, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Its authors note that heavy shelling continues as Russia tries to cover the area of Severodonetsk through Izyum in the north and Popasna in the south.

The Russian authorities did not publish data on the total number of military casualties in Ukraine as of March 25," British intelligence recalls.

However, data on the losses of the "DNR" group's forces was made public. As of June 16, 2,128 servicemen were considered dead and 8,897 wounded since the beginning of 2022.

"The DNR's loss rate is equivalent to about 55 % of its original strength, which underscores the extraordinary depletion of Russian and pro-Russian forces in the Donbass," the report said.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 34,230 men, 216 aircraft, 182 helicopters, 1,496 tanks and 3,614 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

According to British intelligence, there is a high probability that "DNR" forces are equipped with outdated weapons and equipment.

"On both sides, the ability to form and deploy reserve units at the front is likely to become increasingly important to the outcome of the war," the Ministry noted.