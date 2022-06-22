Ukraine will be officially recognized as candidate for EU membership - draft decision

EU leaders in Brussels will approve a recommendation from the European Commission to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for accession to the European Union.

This is stated in the latest draft conclusion of the EU summit, which was familiarized with the publication Euractiv.

"The European Council has decided to grant Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova candidate country status," reads the draft decision of the EU leaders, who will meet at a summit in Brussels on June 23-24.

The EU leaders will decide on further steps of the countries' accession after all the conditions set out by the European Commission are fully met, the draft decision adds.

The first assessment report on Ukraine's compliance is expected as part of the European Commission's regular enlargement review by the end of this year.

Regarding Georgia, the wording of the EU summit will be: "The European Council is ready to grant Georgia candidate country status once the priorities indicated in the Commission's conclusion on Georgia's application for membership have been taken into account.

"Each country's progress on the path to the European Union will depend on its own merits in meeting the Copenhagen criteria, including the EU's ability to accept new members," the draft conclusions also say.

This wording indicates that the EU does not intend to bundle Ukraine and Moldova into one package, as it has done with Northern Macedonia and Albania.

Several EU diplomats said that after several days of internal EU discussions, there was not a single country among the 27 EU member states that opposed granting Ukraine candidate status.