Ukrainians should be allowed to use weapons in order to protect their homes - Monastyrsky

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky advocates the legal possession of short-barreled weapons.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Minister in an іnterview with Bloomberg.

"This is reason for me to believe that it is possible to allow the purchase and storage of pistols, meaning handguns, at home. ... The post-war call to surrender weapons will not be heard because the majority of Ukrainians will still feel in danger," Monastyrsky noted.

According to the head of the Interior Ministry, legal possession of short-barrelled weapons "would be a deterrent measure in anticipation of a dramatic postwar rise in crime."

"Certainly civilians should be allowed to use guns to protect their homes," Monastyrsky said.

Read more: Monastyrsky and Brink discussed further cooperation - investigation of war crimes, de-mining of territory and equipping Interior Ministry units