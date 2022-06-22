Italy will continue to provide aid to Ukraine. Appeals for termination rejected by Senate - media

Italy's Senate on Tuesday approved by a majority vote a resolution calling for continued aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, rejecting attempts by the leadership of one coalition party, the "Five Star Movement", to stop providing weapons to Kyiv.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "Europeаn Truth" with reference to Corriere della Sera.

The resolution proposed by the parliamentary majority was voted for by 219 senators, 20 were against and another 22 abstained. The Italian Senate rejected four alternative draft resolutions.

In the document, the senators called on the Italian government to demand that Russia immediately cease hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw all military units from its territory, as well as engage in de-escalation initiatives and strengthen diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful settlement.

One of the initiators of the discussions on aid to Ukraine was the leader of the "Five Star Movement", former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. He openly called for an end to the provision of weapons to Kyiv. These calls led to discussions within the government coalition led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. At the same time, it was stressed that the Italian government had a unified position on supporting Ukraine.

Read more: Peace must be what Ukraine wants it to be, - Italian Prime Minister Draghi

Italy, like many EU countries, provides weapons to Ukraine to help it fight Russian aggression, but part of Di Maio's party did not support military aid to Ukraine.