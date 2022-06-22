ENG
School year in Ukrainian schools may not start on September 1, - law says

The Verkhovna Rada suspended a number of provisions of the laws on general secondary education during martial law.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the parliament.

In particular, during the martial law, the length of the school year, its start and end dates may be changed.

Thus, the school year will not necessarily begin on September 1 and will last 175 days, says Suspilne.

The law №7325 passed by the deputies also changed the requirements for the maximum number of students in the class.

