Belarus has placed wooden models of tanks on border with Ukraine - Motuzianyk

Belarus has placed wooden tanks near its borders with Ukraine. In this way, she conducts events to demonstrate her presence.

This was announced by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk during a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"In order to carry out operational camouflage measures and demonstrate their presence, units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are placing wooden models of tanks in areas bordering Ukraine," Motuzianyk said.

