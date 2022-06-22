Ukraine has assured that will use western weapon only for defense, instead of for attack on Russian Federation, - Ministry of Defense of Germany

Ukraine has assured its Western partners that it is not going to attack Russian territory and will use Western-provided weapons only for its own defense.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, according to Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

Asked by one of the deputies whether Ukraine was going to attack Russian territory, Lambrecht said: "We did not need to demand this from the Ukrainians, they themselves made it clear. We are confident that Ukraine will use weapons only for defense."

Lambrhet stressed that one of her goals in the context of providing Ukraine with weapons is to ensure that this does not lead to further escalation.

"Providing weapons to the war zone was not an easy decision. If you ask me, Ukraine does not accumulate weapons, but has enough to defend itself from the aggressor - Russia," the minister added.

Read more: Finland has declared its readiness to go to war with Russia