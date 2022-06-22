We expect decision on granting to Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership tomorrow evening-day after tomorrow morning, - Stefanishyna

The decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union will be made from the morning of June 24 or in the evening of June 23.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We expect that such a decision will be made on the morning of June 24. Given the high level of consensus that exists today, it is even possible that such a decision will be made tomorrow evening," she said at a briefing.

According to her, Ukraine has already started preparing for the implementation of recommendations that will allow to move to the next stage of negotiations with the EU, in particular, a roadmap for the implementation of such recommendations is being prepared and approved by the President of Ukraine.

"We expect that tomorrow and the day after tomorrow the leaders of the European Union will not only grant Ukraine candidate status, but will also make it clear that we are moving towards membership in the European Union and apply financial and economic mechanisms to us as a country to become a member of the European Union", she stressed.

