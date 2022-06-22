Miami police have called on Americans to surrender their weapons to hand them over to Armed Forces

As part of the Guns 4 Ukraine program, Miami police have asked the Americans to surrender their weapons to hand them over to defend Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Police offered $ 50 for pistols, $ 100 for shotguns and $ 150 for "powerful" rifles such as the AK-47 or AR-15. Police said they did not ask questions about the origin of the weapon.

Police have collected 68 weapons, Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said, adding that only "some of them" are probably "suitable for sending to our friends in Ukraine."

According to The Washington Post, the weapons collected in Miami probably do not meet the needs of Ukraine, which requires more sophisticated weapons and ammunition systems to withstand Russia's attack.

In addition, according to the newspaper, there are certain legal restrictions that may block the transfer of collected weapons to Ukraine.