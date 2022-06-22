Ukraine plans to fulfill conditions of EU membership by end of year, - Stefanishyna

The Ukrainian leadership plans to fulfill the basic conditions of the European Commission for EU accession by the end of 2022.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

"The seven points identified by the European Commission are not absolutely difficult or unenforceable for Ukraine. Each of them serves the interests of Ukraine. We will focus on implementing them ... We plan to complete this process by the end of the year," she said.

According to her, most of the conditions related to changes in legislation and implementation of technical tasks will be implemented faster.

She also added that at the end of 2022 the EC will report on Ukraine's progress in implementing the main seven points.

As previously reported, the media reported that the EU intends to grant Ukraine candidate status on June 23-24.