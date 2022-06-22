ENG
Agreements on negotiations with Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and UN on grain export not reached, - Foreign Ministry

No concrete agreements have been reached so far to hold quadripartite talks with Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations on resolving the issue of grain exports from Russian seaports blocked by Russia.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko.

"Ukraine welcomes the efforts of the UN Secretary General to resolve the issue of grain exports from Russian seaports blocked by Russia. Expert consultations between stakeholders are ongoing. No concrete agreements have been reached so far to hold quadripartite talks with Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, "he said.

Nikolenko stressed that security issues remain a fundamental element of Ukraine's position.

Earlier, a delegation of the Turkish Ministry of Defense said after a visit to Russia that it had reached an understanding on holding quadripartite talks with Ukraine and the United Nations.

