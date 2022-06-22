Partnership with Putin's aggressive imperialist Russia is impossible in foreseeable future, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said before the EU, NATO and Group of Seven summits that a partnership with Russia, as he was envisioned in 2010, was impossible.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by EP with reference to Welt.

"A partnership with Russia similar to the one set out in the 2010 Strategic Concept is unimaginable in the near future with Putin's aggressive imperialist Russia," the chancellor said in a government statement on Wednesday about future summit meetings.

At the same time, the Chancellor warned against erroneous steps during his speech in the Bundestag.

"It would be unwise for us to denounce the Russia-NATO Founding Act," he said.

According to him, this would only play into the hands of Putin and his propaganda. "The founding act reaffirms the same principles that Putin so grossly violates: the renunciation of violence, respect for borders, the sovereignty of independent states. Putin should be reminded of this again and again," Scholz said.

At the NATO summit on 28 and 30 June in Madrid, the Allies want to discuss, among other things, a new strategic concept.

"It will assess our security environment and reaffirm our core values and goals. This will be the Alliance's plan for the future," the NATO Secretary General said earlier.