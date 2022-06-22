"It's only Ukraine who deсides", - Scholz against peaceful agreement on Putin's conditions

Germany is against peaceful agreement between Ukraine and Russia on conditions of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Ukraine and only Ukraine is the one to decides what is convenient for them. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine! We are far from the negotiations because Putin believes in peace dictated by him. It is more important for us to keep the course steadily" said the head of Germany.

Scholz stressed that European Union, NATO, and G7 countries must send a clear message to show that world's democracies "stand together, fighting against Putin's imperialism."

"But also in fighting with famine and poverty, with the crisis in health care and climate changes", he added.

