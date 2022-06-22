It is reported about suspicion to serviceman of Russian Federation who tortured civilian during occupation of Chernihiv region, - prosecutor's office

The identity of a Russian serviceman who tortured a civilian during the occupation of the Chernihiv region and extorted information about the Ukrainian military has been established.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on March 6, the suspect ordered subordinate unidentified servicemen of the Russian Federation to take a local resident to a store in the village of Sloboda in order to obtain information from him about the location and hiding of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After the victim was brought to the store, the suspect beat the man with a wooden handle from a shovel on the kidneys, legs and other parts of the body for 30 minutes, causing him severe physical pain. Without receiving the necessary information, he left the room and ordered his subordinates to continue bullying her husband.

When he returned, the suspect continued to beat the man with a metal leg from a chair, threatened to kill his wife and son, and then poured three bottles of flammable liquid on the victim and threatened to set him on fire.

See more: Consequences of Russian artillery shelling of villages in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the occupier was informed about the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2, Article 28, Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).