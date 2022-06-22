Stoltenberg announced broad package of support for Ukraine at Madrid summit

During the summit in Madrid, NATO allies will decide to provide immediate assistance to Ukraine to repel Russian aggression and will consider a long-term rearmament program of the Armed Forces of Ukraine according to NATO standards.

This was announced in Brussels during a round table held under the auspices of the European edition of Politico on the eve of the Madrid Summit of NATO, Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We will strengthen our support for Ukraine and for other partners at risk. I welcome the fact that President Zelenskyi will address our summit. Ukraine is in a critical situation, so there is an urgent need to increase our assistance," Stoltenberg said.

He reaffirmed that during the Madrid summit, Allied allies would adopt a new broad package of support for Ukraine. It will consist of specific projects in the context of immediate and short-term assistance, including the supply of anti-drone equipment, secure communications and fuel.

"Most importantly, we are also looking at a more distant perspective, including helping Ukraine transition from post-Soviet military equipment to modern NATO equipment, enhancing interoperability, and further strengthening security and defense institutions," Stoltenberg said.

He recalled that NATO allies had been providing significant security and defense assistance to Ukraine since 2014, including training for personnel and the supply of modern military equipment to the Armed Forces, accompanied by substantial financial, humanitarian and military assistance.

"We will also do more for other partners who are vulnerable to Russian threats and interference, including Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Providing more political and practical assistance to these partners will strengthen their resilience and prevent any further aggression," he added.