In Sumy region as result of attack from Russian Federation person was lost, two police officers were wounded having exploded on mine

On June 22, one person died in the Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling. Two policemen exploded on a mine and were injured.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytskyi reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"During the day, the Russians fired on the region with various weapons, a total of more than 80 artillery flights," the official said.

At about 9:00 a.m., the Russians opened fire with machine guns on the territory of the Yunakivska community.

At the same time, from 9 to 10 am, the shelling of the Bilopillya community continued. Enemies shelled the villages of Stari Vyrky and Atynske. The premises of the Athens Psychoneurological Boarding School, a local farm, and a water tower were damaged again. Agricultural machinery was broken, a couple of animals were injured. Fortunately, no one was injured, " Zhyvytskyi said.

At noon, mortars were fired at the Hlukhiv community.

"At 2.30 pm, the Russians dropped an explosive device on the Velykopysarivska community from a drone. Immediately after that, they opened mortar fire. A person died," the head of the RMA stressed.

At about 3 p.m., the enemy opened fire with mortars and automatic weapons. They shot at the Khotyn community. At about 4.30 pm, artillery shelling began in the same area.

After 5 p.m., the Russians opened fire from jet artillery on the territory of the Shalyhyn community. 30 arrivals. "There are no casualties," Zhyvytskyi said.

At about 6 p.m., an enemy drone dropped an explosive device on the territory of the Hlukhiv community. No casualties.

"Almost at 9 pm on the territory of Okhtyrka district, a car of policemen patrolling the territory exploded in an enemy mine. Two people were injured," the head of the RMA said.