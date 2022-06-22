Abduction of people by Russian occupiers in Energodar has reached scale of catastrophe. They are being tortured and bullied, - Mayor Orlov

One of the main problems of the city today, in addition to the existing humanitarian and social ones, is the spontaneous mass abductions of Zaporizhzhya NPP employees and local residents.

The mayor Dmitry Orlov told about it, informs Censor.NET

"In Energodar, the occupiers continue to kidnap citizens and employees of ZNPP, and this is becoming catastrophic," Orlov said.

"People are being abducted en masse, the whereabouts of some of them are unknown. The rest are in very difficult conditions: they are being tortured and bullied both physically and morally," he said, stressing the urgent need to address the exchange of civilian