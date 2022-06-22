Russian offensive will be slowed down because of lack of resources, Ukrainians are capable to start counterattack, it needs to be supported, - Johnson

Britain's military intelligence believes that Russia's offensive in Ukraine will slow down in the next few months as its army depletes its resources.

This was stated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview with a group of European newspapers, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

Johnson said President Vladimir Putin's forces were advancing in the Donbas, sowing destruction but at the cost of heavy losses of soldiers and weapons.

Read more: Concessions to Putin will lead to nothing but collapse, - Johnson

"However, our military intelligence service believes that in the next few months, Russia may reach a point where there will be no more progress because it will run out of resources," Johnson said.

"Then we must help the Ukrainians to break the dynamics. I will argue this at the G7 summit (over the weekend in Germany). Since the Ukrainians are able to launch a counteroffensive, it must be supported. The technique they require of us," he added.

Asked what Ukraine's victory or Putin's defeat would look like, Johnson said: "That we at least restore the status quo that existed before February 24, and that Russian troops be pushed out of the areas they invaded."