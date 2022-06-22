Occupiers continue to collect reserves in Severodonetsk and in direction of Toshkivka-Zolote, - Haidai

Russian occupiers continue to concentrate forces in Severodonetsk and to surround the Ukrainian military in the Zolotoho-Hirske area

As informs Censor.NET, the chairman of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it in the telegram.

"The Russians continue to collect reserves in Severodonetsk and in the direction of Toshkivka-Zolote. Fighting continues there now. The orcs want to surround our military," Haidai said.

According to him, Lysychansk continues to suffer from enemy shelling

Gaidai also noted that the occupiers refused to force the Seversky Donets River "for fear of heavy losses, because they had not yet recovered from the" first "Belogorovka, so they decided to die in other directions."

See more: Street fighting continues in Severodonetsk, enemy is approaching Lysychansk, fortifying itself in nearby settlements - Haidai. PHOTOS