In day Russia killed 4 and wounded 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - chairman of RMA Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS
As a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on Wednesday, 4 civilians were killed and 5 were injured.
The chairman of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko told about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.
"On June 22, the Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Prechistivka, 1 in Krasnohorivka and 1 in Zalizny. Another 5 people were injured," he said.
Kyrylenko reminded that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
