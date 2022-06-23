Armed Forces control 45% of territory of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko

The Armed Forces of Ukraine control about 45 percent of the territory of Donetsk region.

The head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko stated this in a comment to Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"Accordingly, 55 percent, with complete destruction - under the control of illegal armed groups, is under the control of the occupier (I mean, including the half-destroyed Mariupol and Volnovakha)," - said the official.

According to Kyrylenko, the situation along the entire front line is currently very difficult.

"Those who do not leave are usually in shelters. But it is also extremely dangerous. Because the enemy uses extremely heavy artillery, aircraft. On the front line, all the weapons that the enemy has, they use. The main theses of the people who remain are "We have nowhere to go", "We do not have enough money to live somewhere", - said Kyrylenko.

See more: In day Russia killed 4 and wounded 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - chairman of RMA Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS