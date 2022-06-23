Enemy moved tank units to Slovyansk direction and Battalion Tactical Groups - to Bakhmut - General Staff

The aggressor has moved tank units to one battalion tactical group in the Slovyansk and Bakhmut directions, and is preparing to use heavy flamethrower systems.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on June 23

Thus, the one hundred and twentieth day of the heroic confrontation of the Ukrainian nation with the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, in the period from June 22 to July 1, 2022 in the Gomel region, near the state border with Ukraine, mobilization exercises of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus will continue. During it, it is planned to work out the issue of conscription of conscripts.

As part of combat training activities, exercises are also conducted with units of the Special Operations Forces of Belarus with the involvement of instructors of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The main attention is paid to sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

In the northern direction, enemy units continue to be located in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy maintains up to three battalion tactical groups from the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District and airborne units. Improves defensive positions in the area of the settlement of Tiotkino, Kursk region. The aggressor continues to fire on units of the Defense Forces in the border areas of Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on preventing the Defense Forces from entering the rear of a group of occupying forces operating in the Slovyansk direction. The enemy conducted air reconnaissance in the areas of Bayrak and Rubizhne.

In the Slovyansk direction, the aggressor's group focuses on improving the tactical situation and identifying weaknesses in the defense of our troops. The enemy is trying to create conditions for the resumption of the offensive in the directions of Izyum - Barvinkove and Izyum - Slovyansk. In order to strengthen the grouping of troops in the area of the city of Izyum, the enemy moved to two tank units. The occupiers plan to use heavy flamethrower systems in the Slovyansk direction.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on establishing full control over the city of Severodonetsk, conducting offensive operations to surround our troops near the city of Lysychansk, and blocking the main logistics routes.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy captured the settlements of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Conducts assault operations in order to establish control over the settlement of Sirotyne. Carries out preparatory measures for the forcing of the Seversky Donets River.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers are conducting offensive operations in the directions of the settlements of Zolote and Vovchoyarivka. They are trying to seize the dominant heights in the area of Berestovo in order to establish control over the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. To strengthen the group in this direction, in the area of the settlement of Novotoshkivske, the enemy transferred to one battalion tactical group from the Central Military District.

In the Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy did not take active action. Carries out shelling in order to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces and prevent their transfer to other directions.

In the South Bug direction, the occupiers are focusing their main efforts on preventing our troops from conducting counter-offensive operations in the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions. Carry out engineering equipment positions.

In the Mykolaiv direction the enemy deployed artillery units in certain areas. In the future, attempts to carry out assault operations in the directions of Kiselivka - Posad-Pokrovske and Oleksandrivka - Lupareve in order to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region are not excluded.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the aggressor is carrying out engineering improvement of positions.

Ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the Black and Azov Seas continue to perform tasks of isolating the area of hostilities and reconnaissance. The aggressor continues to block civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Five Caliber naval-based cruise missile carriers (total volley - up to 40 missiles) are ready to use missile weapons in the Black Sea.

Our units continue to perform missile and artillery fire missions in certain areas. Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in all areas where active hostilities continue.