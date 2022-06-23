Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 34,430 people, 216 aircraft, 183 helicopters, 1,504 tanks and 3,632 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 23, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 34,430 people.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces, informs Censor.NET.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 22.06 are approximately:

personnel - about 34330 (+200) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1504 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3632 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 756 (+4) units,

MLRS - 240 (+1) units,

air defense means - 99 (+0) units,

aircraft - 216 (+0) units,

helicopters - 183 (+1) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 620 (+6),

cruise missiles - 137 (+0),

ships / boats - 14 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2548 (+5) units,

special equipment - 60 (+1).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction, the General Staff said.

