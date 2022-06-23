Captive Briton Aslin called his family to say that he will soon be executed by terrorists of "DNR" - Telegraph

Aiden Aslin, a British prisoner who fought in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and was taken prisoner, contacted his relatives and said that he would soon be executed by terrorists from the DNR.

This was reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Liga.net".

The newspaper reports that Aslin called his relatives and said goodbye to them, saying that he would be executed soon. He also told relatives that "his time is running out."

Aslin's grandmother, Pamela Hall, said Aiden had called his mother and said that DNR terrorists had told him that no one in the UK had contacted him about his release and that he would be executed.

As reported, the so-called "court" in Donetsk sentenced to death foreign volunteers who fought on the side of Ukraine - a Moroccan and two Britons.