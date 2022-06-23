Since beginning of war in Ukraine, more than 150 cultural sites have been destroyed - UNESCO

According to new estimates, 152 cultural sites in Ukraine have been partially or completely destroyed since the beginning of the war.

Such data as of June 22 are provided by UNESCO, Censor.NET reports.

On Thursday, UNESCO published updated data assessing the damage caused to Ukraine's cultural sites since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

"According to the inspections carried out by experts, 152 cultural objects were partially or completely destroyed as a result of hostilities, including 70 religious buildings, 30 historical buildings, 18 houses of culture, 15 monuments, 12 museums and 7 libraries," the statement reads.

"It is necessary to put an end to these repeated attacks on Ukrainian cultural sites. Cultural heritage in all its forms should never be attacked. I reiterate my call for respect for international humanitarian law, in particular the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict," said UNESCO Director-General Audre Azoule.

As noted, three quarters of the damaged objects are concentrated in three regions: in the Donetsk region, where, as before, particularly intense hostilities - damaged 45 cultural objects, in the Kharkiv region - 40, in the Kiev region - 26 objects.

"It should also be noted that to date, none of the seven UNESCO World Heritage sites has been damaged," the organization added.

