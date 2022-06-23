ENG
European Parliament has supported decision to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution that supports granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for accession to the European Union.

Accordingly, the resolution was supported by 529 European parliamentarians, against - 45. 14 - abstained.

The European Council must also decide on the candidacy today.

