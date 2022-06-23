HIMARS systems are in Ukraine, summer will be hot for occupiers, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that US-supplied HIMARS systems had arrived in Ukraine.

He wrote about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

Reznikov thanked his American "colleague and friend," Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

"Summer will be hot for the Russian occupiers. And for some of them - the last," the minister wrote.

HIMARS is an American artillery missile system. It can carry 6 shells or one operational-tactical ballistic missile. 60 Ukrainian servicemen were trained to work with this system.

