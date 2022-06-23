Enemy has fire advantage. AFU conduct maneuverable defense, - Zaluzhny

Ukrainian troops are forced to manoeuvre their defences and occupy more advantageous frontiers and positions due to their firepower on the side of the Russian occupiers.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny writes about this on telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The price of freedom is high. It is very difficult for us because the fire advantage is on the side of the enemy. Despite everything, we hold on. The situation is difficult but controlled. We are forced to manoeuvre "Let's keep the system!" Zaluzhny wrote.

