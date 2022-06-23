ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5516 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
66 739 154
war (20121) Peskov (249) Russia (9694)

Peaceful settlement is possible only after Ukraine fulfills all requirements of Russian Federation, - Peskov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

пєсков

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he called the condition for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"As for the peace plan, yes, it is possible after Ukraine fulfils all the requirements of the Russian side," he said.

Asked to clarify that this is a requirement, the Kremlin spokesman said: "Ukraine knows everything."

Watch more: Ukrainian fighters destroyed Russian tank. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 