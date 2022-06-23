Partner countries strictly control distribution and use of provided weapons, - Defense Ministry

International partners strictly control the distribution and use of weapons provided to Ukraine, and next time there will be no aid if Ukraine does not fulfill its obligations.

This was stated during a briefing by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The control system is very strict, and if we do not fulfill the obligations and expectations for the distribution and use of these weapons, it simply will not come the next time. In addition, these control systems are set up in accordance with all EU requirements. If we're talking about the U.S. , it's in accordance with their requirements. So it is extremely important: if you hear even from speakers who are against Putin and for Ukraine, but start destroying our image as a reliable partner-consumer of weapons, you have to understand that this is a Russian diversion," Maliar said.

She noted that many times different people have made information public about certain agreements made or plans to supply certain types of weapons, and then this was thwarted.

"We did have contracts blown up at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, so we have to be aware of that. It's very difficult for our society right now to choose between craving to be informed and being able to wait until everything is implemented and officially notified. So we are very restrained in this (informing about the supply of) weapons - ed.) because Russia is trying to do all kinds of harm," Maliar said.

She noted that on numerous occasions Russia has been recorded presenting distorted information about the use of weapons in Ukraine because of affiliated speakers, bloggers, and opinion leaders who have many subscribers and enjoy a certain amount of trust in Ukraine.