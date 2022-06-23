U.S. may announce $500 million of new military aid to Ukraine, including HIMARS, on June 23 - CNN

The U.S. administration on Thursday is expected to announce a new military aid package to Ukraine worth about $500 million.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, this was reported by CNN with reference to an unnamed representative of the American authorities.

The aid package could include HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery ammunition.

Last week, Politico cited its sources as saying that the Pentagon was considering doubling the number of HIMARS launchers that could be supplied to Ukraine.

The United States has already sent Ukraine four such launchers capable of firing at ranges of over 70 km along with high-precision ammunition. The United Kingdom intends to supply Ukraine with three US-made M270 MLRS units. Germany announced that it would transfer three M270s to Kyiv.

