EU summit: negotiations on candidate status for Ukraine more difficult than expected - Jozwiak

Negotiations by EU leaders at the Brussels summit on candidate status for Ukraine are somewhat complicated by the desire of some countries to grant it to Bosnia and Herzegovina as well.

"Radio Svoboda" correspondent Rickard Jozwiak wrote this on Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian Truth.

"Negotiations to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova at the European Council are turning out to be somewhat more difficult than originally anticipated, as some countries want candidate status for Bosnia as well," he wrote.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer said before the summit that Bosnia must receive the same treatment as Ukraine and Moldova to gain EU candidate status before preconditions are met.

Politico also reports that Bosnia is being actively discussed at the summit. Moreover, officials are working to rework the conclusions on the country.

According to a new draft, the leaders are considering stating that "the European Council is ready to grant Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate country status once a significant set of reforms has been implemented. To this end, the European Council invites the Commission to immediately notify the Council of the implementation of the 14 key priorities set out in its Conclusion, with particular attention to those that represent a significant set of reforms. The European Council will return to this issue.