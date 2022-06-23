This is unique and historic moment in relations between Ukraine and EU - Zelensky about European Union leaders' decision to grant Ukraine status of candidate country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision of the European Council to grant Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country, calling it a unique and historic moment in relations between Ukraine and the EU.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter.

"I sincerely welcome the decision of EU leaders to grant Ukraine candidate status. This is a unique and historic moment in the relations between Ukraine and the EU. I am grateful to the presidents of the European Council Charles Michel and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of the EU states for their support. Ukraine's future is in the EU," said Zelensky.

