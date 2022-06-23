ENG
We will immediately launch preparations for Ukraine's integration into European structures and full membership in EU - Borrell

The European Union will immediately launch preparations for Ukraine's integration into European structures and final EU membership.

This was stated by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine will win. Europe will win. Today marks the beginning of a long journey that we will walk together. The Ukrainian people belong to the European family. Ukraine's future is with the EU. We are together for peace.

We will immediately launch preparations for Ukraine's integration into European structures and final EU membership," Borrell wrote in Twitter.

Borrel stressed that the Ukrainian people belong to the European family and the future of Ukraine is with the EU.

