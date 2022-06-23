EU candidacy will encourage new reforms and large-scale rapprochement with European Union - Shmyhal

The official status of a candidate for European Union membership will promote new reforms and large-scale rapprochement with the EU in all sectors of the economy.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal wrote about this in Twitter, commenting on the decision of the European Union to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

"A historic day for Ukraine and a new stage in the development of our European state. The official status of a candidate for EU membership means new reforms, large-scale rapprochement with the EU in all sectors of the economy and the process of full accession to the single market of the European Union", - said Shmyhal.

He thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, European Parliament President Roberti Mazzoli and leaders of EU member states.

"We are full of energy to pass the road to membership as quickly as possible. We count on the support of our EU partners in achieving high criteria for membership and rebuilding Ukraine," the head of the government added.

