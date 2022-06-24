ENG
G7 participants will discuss measures to increase isolation of Russia from global economy, - White House

G7 leaders at the summit in Germany will discuss new measures aimed at isolating Russia from the global economy and disrupting supply chains for the Russian defense industry.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, This was announced by the representative of the U.S. National Security Council John Kirby.

"Among these priorities for the G7 are new agreements aimed at isolating Russia from the global economy, creating obstacles to Russian defense supply chains and continuing to take tough measures against circumventing these unprecedented sanctions," Kirby told reporters Thursday during a briefing at the White House .

He said that Summit participants also plan to reach new agreements on lowering global energy and food prices.

The G7 leaders' summit will be held June 26-27 in Germany.

