ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6396 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
4 873 1
Russian Army (6167) war (20121) Zaporizhya Region (324) shoot out (8671) Zaporizhia (743) Starukh (85)

Enemy fired from MLRS settlement near Zaporizhia, infrastructure objects were hit

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

запоріжжя

The enemy fired from a multiple launch rocket system at a settlement near Zaporizhia, and infrastructure facilities were hit.

The head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration Olexander Starukh reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"The explosions that were heard tonight are an enemy attack on the territory of the suburbs from a multiple launch rocket system. Infrastructure facilities in the area of one of the settlements near the regional center were previously hit. There were no" arrivals "in the city," Starukh said.

Read more: Kremlin wants to unite occupied territories of Ukraine into separate federal district of Russian Federation, - media

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 