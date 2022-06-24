As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 338 children were killed and more than 610 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 948 children were injured in Ukraine during 4 months of full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation in our country. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 338 children were killed and more than 610 were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 335, Kharkiv - 177, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 55, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 48, Zaporizhia - 31, Sumy - 17," the statement said.

According to juvenile prosecutors, on June 23, as a result of a phosphorus bomb explosion in the Sumy district of the Sumy region, a 13-year-old boy received a burn on his legs with a phosphorus substance.



On June 23, two 9- and 6-year-old children were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops of the civilian infrastructure of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, and the destruction of residential buildings.



On June 23, a child was wounded in an artillery shelling in Lysychansk, Luhansk region.



"During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known about the death of 5 more and the wounding of 5 children due to shelling by the occupiers of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region," the statement said.

It also became known that as a result of indiscriminate shelling from March to May by Russian servicemen of residential buildings in Mariupol, Donetsk region, 9 children were killed and 8 children were injured to varying degrees.

2061 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces. Of these, 213 were completely destroyed.