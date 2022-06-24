Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 34,530 people, 216 aircraft, 183 helicopters, 1,507 tanks and 3,637 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 24, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 34,530 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.06 are approximately:

personnel - about 34530 (+100) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 1507 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3637 (+5) units,

artillery systems - 759 (+3) units,

MLRS - 241 (+1) units,

air defense means - 99 (+0) units,

aircraft - 216 (+0) units,

helicopters - 183 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 622 (+2),

cruise missiles - 137 (+0),

ships / boats - 14 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks- 2553 (+5) units,

special equipment - 60 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slovyansk and Bakhmut areas. The data are being clarified," the General Staff added.