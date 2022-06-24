US Senate Committee adopts resolution on recognizing Russia as sponsor of terrorism

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

As explained in the committee, the final decision on the recognition of Russia as such a state is made by the presidential administration, the committee's resolution only calls on the White House to do so.

"There is no doubt that Russia, led by Putin, is a sponsor of terrorism. What he did when he ordered Ukraine to go was a terrorist act. He is a war criminal and is responsible for every crime committed by in his name," Republican Senator James Rish was quoted as saying.

"I believe that the Secretary of State will be very careful in considering this issue," he added.

The State Department lists states that, according to the Secretary of State, have repeatedly supported terrorist acts around the world. Sanctions imposed on such states include restrictions on aid from the United States, a ban on the export and sale of defense products, controls on exports of dual-use goods, and various financial and other restrictions.

Currently, four countries are included in this list: Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria.

Among the arguments for recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, senators call the following.

on Putin's instructions, the Russian government encourages acts of international terrorism against political opponents and nation states;

Russia campaigned for terror during the Second Chechen War;

fired on civilians in Georgia;

since 2014, supports members of illegal armed groups who commit acts of violence against civilians in Donbas;

struck at the civilian population of Syria;

provides material support to Syria, which is considered a sponsor of terrorism;

sows terror around the world through private military networks of mercenaries, such as the Wagner group, and so on.

The members of the committee also took into account the corresponding appeal to the United States by President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.