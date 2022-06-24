ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14588 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine
2 365 11
Germany (964) grain (359) port (128) Ukraine (5507) Annalena Baerbok (73)

Germany hopes for daily exports of Ukrainian grain from July - Burbock

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

бербок

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock hopes that grain will be exported from Ukraine every day in July if alternative routes are found.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Bild.

"Given Russia's war of aggression, it is a matter of finding permanent alternative routes for exports from the blocked port of Odesa," Burbock said.

Read more: Germany will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, - Scholz

She added that one of the possibilities is a land route through Romania and inland navigation across the Danube.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 