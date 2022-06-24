2 365 11
Germany hopes for daily exports of Ukrainian grain from July - Burbock
German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock hopes that grain will be exported from Ukraine every day in July if alternative routes are found.
"Given Russia's war of aggression, it is a matter of finding permanent alternative routes for exports from the blocked port of Odesa," Burbock said.
She added that one of the possibilities is a land route through Romania and inland navigation across the Danube.
