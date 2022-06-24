Germany hopes for daily exports of Ukrainian grain from July - Burbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock hopes that grain will be exported from Ukraine every day in July if alternative routes are found.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Bild.

"Given Russia's war of aggression, it is a matter of finding permanent alternative routes for exports from the blocked port of Odesa," Burbock said.

She added that one of the possibilities is a land route through Romania and inland navigation across the Danube.